I enjoyed the article about the environmental benefits of planting trees ("Best way to fight climate change? Plant a trillion trees," July 4).
One of the features that attracted my husband and me to the midtown neighborhood in which we’ve resided for the past 15 years was the forest-like quality of the area.
The large, stately trees provided beauty throughout Tulsa’s four distinct seasons as well as a habitat for birds and shade for our home.
We’ve been saddened and angered by the recent deforestation of our neighborhood created by developers who choose to cut down the trees and build houses so large that replanting is virtually impossible.
I wish those who’ve contributed to the denuding of our neighborhood had the foresight to consider the implications of their actions for the long term instead of focusing on short-term gains.
As more information about the importance of trees emerges, I hope the city will implement a zoning overlay to help preserve what’s left of Tulsa’s lovely neighborhoods and quality of life.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center
Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District