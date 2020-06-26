Who is left to protect us from a public health threat? I'm in the high-risk category for catching the coronavirus. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Mayor G.T. Bynum failed in the most important function of government: to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public.
The Tulsa City-County Health Department had been recently reporting an increase in the high number of new COVID-19 infections in Tulsa originated in large gatherings in enclosed spaces.
The rally for President Donald Trump on June 20 constituted a public health nuisance that could cause many Tulsans to catch the disease and possibly die.
I have never seen such weak leadership from our city in its most important duty to protect the public. Their inaction makes a mockery of the police power of the state to protect its citizens and undermines all of our laws.
It puts Trump and the Republican Party above the law. Their fear of Trump now puts me in the position of having to fear for my life.
John W. Moody, Tulsa
