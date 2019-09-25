An editorial recently admonished Tulsa’s Mayor Bynum for not taking a position on the open carry repeal petition ("Mayor G.T. Bynum won’t say what he thinks about a petition to stop untrained open carry in Oklahoma… and that’s disappointing," Sept. 1).
Bynum should, in this regard, seriously consider a proposal which would ameliorate almost all the problems associated with irresponsible firearm usage.
Require all firearms to be subject to the same types of liability insurance as motor vehicles; both the firearm buyer and seller must be required to have such insurance.
If every firearm ownership and possession was required to have proof of insurance coverage (by both the seller and purchaser) followed by background checks; a certificate of firearm use competence; secure storage for all firearms; and a ballistic test to accompany each transaction, those would become facts of life.
Everyone would be allowed to buy firearms if they can afford the insurance.
And, the National Rifle Association could own its own insurance company. It could provide affordable insurance to those otherwise uninsurable.
If every owner (or possessor) of a firearm faced bankruptcy (plus spending significant time in prison) because their uninsured firearm was brought to the attention of the authorities, our current firearm policy (insanity) would quickly become a nightmare of the past.
As the RICO laws were successfully employed to castrate the KKK as a menace to society, compulsory firearm liability insurance could likewise neuter our current irresponsible firearm laws.
William Dusenberry, Broken Arrow
