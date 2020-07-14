In cold weather, one can see one’s breath in the white cloud of one’s exhalation. That cloud is composed of expelled respiratory droplets.
It also occurs in warm weather, just not so visible. When we are in close contact with others, we inhale what others exhale, and this sharing of air is how COVID-19 is transmitted.
This transmission is why wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing prevent the spread of infection.
These preventative steps have proved highly effective in other countries where they have been widely practiced.
However, the U.S. has failed to follow these simple measures, and we have the infection and death rates to prove our failure.
It is American exceptionalism at its worst.
The Trump administration and Republican governors have discouraged the wearing of masks and the practicing of social distancing, so that we now have a infection rate that is raging toward 100,000 new cases daily.
The excuse for non-compliance Republicans trumpet is individual freedom.
Galloping into a pandemic that is on track to kill 200,000 Americans by Labor Day and prevent schools from opening in August is not a rational choice.
Moreover, it ignores the social responsibility we have not to infect our neighbors.
As Thomas Friedman reminds us, we need to respect science, respect nature and respect others.
Frank Jones, Tulsa
