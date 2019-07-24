Recently, I read another inflammatory tweet from the leader of this country, Donald Trump.
And it makes me so sad.
Then I listened to different news channels spewing words to hurt those who disagree with their views. The only view worth listening to is the one based on truth, not spin.
Spin is just another word for lie. But truth: where is truth coming out of Washington?
We can do better; we can be better. But it always starts with truth.
Objectivity is lost without it. No good judgment can be made without it, so why don't we have more of it in the White House?
Why don't we expect more of it from the leaders of this country?
We can start with a new rule: If you lie, you're fired. The beginning date of this new rule is the next election.
There! That's a plan. I feel better already.
