I’m a family medicine doctor and a proud Oklahoman, which means that advocating for policies and practices that keep our communities healthy is both my professional and personal responsibility as a parent, a neighbor, and — for some of you — your primary physician.
On Feb. 18, the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families, Oklahoma State Medical Association and State Chamber of Oklahoma brought together advocates from across the state to talk to legislators about the important role immunization plays in preventive medicine and explain how it’s vital to protecting Oklahomans from outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases in our state and across the U.S.
The coronavirus is spreading rapidly because humans have not been exposed to this strain before; hence, lack of immunity against it.
Every year, there are different strains of the flu, making it important to stay vaccinated yearly.
The strain of flu that we have is different from the previous year. Just because one had the flu last year does not make you immune this year, and just because you already had the flu this year should not stop you from getting the flu shot this year because of the different strains.
We all have a responsibility to speak out against misinformation about vaccines and stand up for medically informed policies in our state and across the country.
Still have questions or concerns about vaccines? I urge you to talk your doctor — we’re here to help.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video