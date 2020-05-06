Saturday, May 25, 2019

Click here to view a PDF of this page.

Front page storm article links:

Northeast Oklahoma sees overnight rainfall as high as 1.2 inches; numerous roads remain closed due to high water

South Tulsa neighborhood near river braces for potential flooding as waters seep out of storm drains

River Spirit Casino Resort closed through at least next weekend, but employees will be paid

A thankful shoutout for the excellent April 20 letter "Climate change legacy" that called out a climate denier.

The writer mentioned sea level rise and associated flooding as a consequence for coastal cities, though not Oklahoma.

As a friendly addendum, I wanted to point out that Oklahoma may well experience increased flooding too, not from sea level rise, but from changes in rainfall patterns.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency in a factsheet on Oklahoma impacts: "Although summer droughts are likely to become more severe, floods may also intensify. During the last 50 years, the amount of rain falling during the wettest four days of the year has increased about 15% in the Great Plains. Over the next several decades, the amount of rainfall during the wettest days of the year is likely to continue to increase, which would increase flooding."

That was written before the 2019 floods. Climate change impacts are happening now.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags