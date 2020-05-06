A thankful shoutout for the excellent April 20 letter "Climate change legacy" that called out a climate denier.
The writer mentioned sea level rise and associated flooding as a consequence for coastal cities, though not Oklahoma.
As a friendly addendum, I wanted to point out that Oklahoma may well experience increased flooding too, not from sea level rise, but from changes in rainfall patterns.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency in a factsheet on Oklahoma impacts: "Although summer droughts are likely to become more severe, floods may also intensify. During the last 50 years, the amount of rain falling during the wettest four days of the year has increased about 15% in the Great Plains. Over the next several decades, the amount of rainfall during the wettest days of the year is likely to continue to increase, which would increase flooding."
That was written before the 2019 floods. Climate change impacts are happening now.
