The letter "Climate change debunked,” March 3 is absolutely right that the Earth’s climate changes in cycles and is absolutely wrong that polar ice melt, sea level rise, etc., are myths that have been debunked.
One need only compare photographs from 100 years ago of glaciers in Montana with contemporary images to confirm that the planet is indeed warming and this country is witnessing its effects.
But climate change deniers miss the point.
Regardless of the cause, the fact that sea levels are rising should alarm a large number of Americans who live close to the shore.
So what is the real problem? Money, as always.
Heaven forbid we should spend dollars to create solutions when it just might turn out to be unnecessary.
The flaw with that approach is that if the deniers are wrong, it will be far too late to implement those solutions when the water is lapping at doorsteps in Miami, Galveston, Los Angeles and other low-lying areas.
Of course, in Oklahoma we won’t need to worry about such flooding, but our grandchildren will have to contend with high electricity bills as they strain the electrical grid by running their air conditioners 10, 11 or perhaps 12 months a year.
Hardly a legacy to be proud of.
Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.