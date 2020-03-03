Many scientists, academia, media, science journals, celebrities, politicians and others believe we face a climate crisis.
This belief is based on a possible 3-degree celsius temperature increase from the Industrial Revolution to the end of this century. The theory is based on doubling the amount of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere.
There are at least two problems with this theory.
We don’t know the temperatures back then or now. There were few weather thermometers 300 years ago, so scientists depend on proxy data and computer models.
Half of the current global temperatures are created by computers.
What do we know?
The planet has endured thousands of climate changes over the past 4.5 billion years and will continue in the future. We know the planet went through a warming period about 900 A.D. to bout 1350.
The planet gradually cooled for about 500 years until about 1850. The climate changes in cycles, some long, some short.
Since these two major climate periods, the planet has sustained several shorter warming and cooling events. In fact, the world went through three distinct warming/cooling events in the 20th century.
Most of the previous climate changes happened when carbon dioxide was very low compared to today.
All of the climate myths, such as polar ice melt, sea level rise, extreme weather events, record heating, ocean acidification and others have all been debunked.
In summary, we do not have a climate crisis or catastrophe.
However, we do have a crisis in data manipulation, media misinformation and scientific exaggeration.
Dale Hartz, Tulsa
