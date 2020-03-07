The letter "Climate crisis or catastrophe is not happening" (March 3) shows that once again, scientists have put a man-made spacecraft on a proverbial dime on a planet 40 million miles away that is spinning at 241 meters per second.
The brains doing that share the same moniker of the climate researchers: scientists.
I’m pretty positive we should believe them and their studies over people sitting in their house, looking out the window and declaring themselves the only true voices of climate.
