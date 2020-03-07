Climate Strike

People at the climate change strike at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, OK, Sept. 20, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 Stephen Pingry

The letter "Climate crisis or catastrophe is not happening" (March 3) shows that once again, scientists have put a man-made spacecraft on a proverbial dime on a planet 40 million miles away that is spinning at 241 meters per second.

The brains doing that share the same moniker of the climate researchers: scientists.

I’m pretty positive we should believe them and their studies over people sitting in their house, looking out the window and declaring themselves the only true voices of climate. 

