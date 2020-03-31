It is disappointing that Superintendent Joy Hofmeister proposed closing all schools for the rest of the school year.
While the schools were just over one week into a three- week closure plan, the premature decision to push for keeping all facilities closed into the summer is simply irresponsible at this point.
It is too early to tell what this fluid situation will look like on April 6, and this measure should only be considered if the situation worsens closer to the established return date.
Despite how it is spun, children will not receive a satisfactory education at home or a parent's workplace while parents are struggling daily to find a corner for them to sit quietly in.
Access to computers and internet issues aside, kindergarten to fifth grades will have little to no learning value on a computer screen without socialization and engagement.
If the situation deems appropriate on April 6, we will do what is necessary.
Until then, premature actions like this are unwarranted.
Jason Langley, Broken Arrow
Editor's Note: The Oklahoma State Board of Education unanimously approved the recommendation on March 25.
