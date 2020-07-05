Reader's Forum columnist Bill Sherman’s piece ("As for me, I will be a peacemaker," June 29) assumed he’d unwittingly offended a Black friend he’d asked to critique a draft article about civil unrest.
Sherman’s columns are generally thoughtful, even and non-controversial. That’s why he’s one of 24 members on the World’s diversified Community Advisory Board.
Sherman’s friend hadn’t responded to request for help. Disappointing. Sherman assumed it was a pique due to perceived offensive content in the draft.
Sherman said it was more important not to offend than explain his perception of the truth.
Sherman changed what we read in the paper. The wordy column doesn’t advance the dialogue. Was Sherman’s first draft offensive, untrue? If so, why? Questions remain on both sides.
Is Sherman a peacemaker? Without thoughtful input from his friend, he’s an assumer/appeaser changing words, not his perceptions of truth.
Sherman’s friend doesn’t get a pass either. His failure to help is a missed opportunity to educate and frame issues from his perspective. His commentary is welcomed all around.
It’s my prayer that Sherman and his friend find a way to dialogue and co-produce a follow-up article.
Their collaborative effort would move forward reuniting a deeper friendship. Sharing their dialogue with two bylines would broaden your readers' understanding.
Sherman quotes Jesus: “If someone has something against you, go first and be reconciled with them.”
It would be nice to know if Sherman followed Jesus’ advice and if his friend eventually offered thoughtful critique.
Robert E. Branson, Tulsa
