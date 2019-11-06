The Tulsa World column about Big 12 basketball is a reflection of the typical feelings around here when it comes to University of Kansas basketball ("Guerin Emig: Kansas no longer invincible, but can OU, OSU take advantage?" Nov. 2).
It astounds me when Oklahoma sportswriters pounce on any perceived weaknesses regarding KU men’s basketball, real or prayed for. The subdued glee emanating whenever KU loses goes far beyond a game, title, coach or rivalry.
The column about the Jayhawks streak of Big 12 titles comes off as feeling like a birthright for the loyal Hawks fans. I respond to that with a 'hell yes!"And a well-deserved feeling I might add.
I have been disappointed in the Tulsa World sportswriters for many years due to the glaring slant and often complete omission of coverage concerning a conference team. Are they not over ‘88 yet?
When KU coach Bill Self was inducted into the Hall of Fame, the news was all about how he was an Oklahoma boy.
The column gave a lot of ink to the possibility of KU leaving the door open for the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University to step up in the conference. It's indicative of what I’m talking about; it says a lot about how Oklahoma as a whole feels toward KU.
What many seem to forget is that without KU, other conference schools wouldn’t even get a second look at many players that choose the Big 12 because of KU’s history.
Sally Blann, Bixby
Editor's Note: Sports columnist Guerin Emig, who wrote the piece, is a graduate of the University of Kansas.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video