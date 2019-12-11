Columnist Gary Abernathy argued that no Republican senators will vote to impeach President Donald Trump ("Four reasons Trump won't be removed from office," Dec. 2).
I agree with his conclusion, but his four reasons are nonsense.
First, he says lawmakers believe Trump released aid to Ukraine because they convinced him to, independent of the whistleblower raising the issue. Right. What other policies have lawmakers convinced Trump to change?
Second, he says the testimony against Trump is mostly secondhand but then admits Trump prevented any direct testimony and concedes that even firsthand knowledge wouldn’t “move the needle.”
Third, Abernathy claims Trump’s blatant obstruction of a constitutionally sanctioned investigation is a weak argument for impeachment because most Senate Republicans don’t think he committed a crime.
Even if senators somehow don’t think it’s against the law to withhold aid while demanding Ukraine publicly brand a political opponent a criminal, the obstruction alone is a serious crime.
Finally, Abernathy says Republicans have told him that whether or not it is improper for the president to demand a political favor from a foreign country is “for the voters to decide.” Wrong.
If impeachment moves forward, our Constitution says it is most definitely for the Senate to decide.
Republican senators probably won’t vote to remove Trump, not for Abernathy’s reasons, but because they are committed primarily to keeping the party in power, not doing their job as a co-equal branch of government.
Tragically, they must abandon many of the party’s core principles and beliefs in order to do so.
