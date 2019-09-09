I was astounded by the news ("Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies on memos," Aug. 30) and how the Department of Justice decided not to prosecute James Comey because he only violated procedures and didn’t expose or leak classified information to the press.
All that after the inspector general report clearly showed he and others tried to undermine and then bring down a presidency.
So by focusing on some of the trees and not the forest, the DOJ let the most egregious abuse of power by any FBI director since J. Edgar Hoover pass with no repercussions.
Looks like the DOJ can crucify political opponents and still protect their own through any small or large corruption or criminality.
So what do the words “Equal Justice Under Law" on the front of the U.S. Supreme Court building mean? Apparently not much.
