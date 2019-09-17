It would be a grave oversight not to commend Tom Payne for his genuinely creative letter ("New species in the biodiversity of politics," Sept. 10).
I was giggling so uncontrollably while reading it that my coworker asked if I was in distress. Payne's imagination, command of the language and grasp of current events puts him at the top of my list of presidential hopefuls.
I just bet he'd be fun to sit down with and have a beer and lots of laughs.
Thanks to the Tulsa World for sharing his clever perspective.
J. Steven Scott, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief