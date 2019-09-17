243749

Cranes and construction equipment fill the South Lawn as renovations are underway at the White House in Washington, D.C., in August. j. scott applewhite/Associated Press file

 UPI / Barcroft Images

It would be a grave oversight not to commend Tom Payne for his genuinely creative letter ("New species in the biodiversity of politics," Sept. 10).

I was giggling so uncontrollably while reading it that my coworker asked if I was in distress. Payne's imagination, command of the language and grasp of current events puts him at the top of my list of presidential hopefuls.

I just bet he'd be fun to sit down with and have a beer and lots of laughs.

Thanks to the Tulsa World for sharing his clever perspective.

 J. Steven Scott, Tulsa

