Business leadership is incompatible with democracy.
A business is a dictatorship, a miniature centrally planned command economy that is kept in check by competition and regulation.
Democracy is a form of government in which citizens choose their representatives to implement their desires.
Democracy is collaborative process, opposite to business dictatorship, messy and a lot more difficult to manage successfully than a business because democracy involves reaching consensus among competing interests about what to do and how to do it.
Now let us compare the management styles of two elected Republican representatives in Oklahoma.
By comparing Republican to Republican we remain politically neutral.
Gov. Kevin Stitt was elected based on his much-touted business acumen. After a year, we are beginning to see that he is our mistake.
Stitt is a man used to dictating his terms in which it is his way or no way. He marked his own report card with an A-grade.
In comparison, Mayor G.T. Bynum has been like a breath of fresh air in the city of Tulsa; not perfect, but much better than the previous incumbent who is of similar disposition to Stitt, dictatorial and disagreeable.
If we are to remain a democracy, then we need far fewer business leaders like Stitt and more leaders like Bynum, who know how to work with other citizens and get results not involving years of expensive litigation and a political circus.
Andrew Shead, Tulsa
