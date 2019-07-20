The Tulsa World had excellent coverage on July 12 of the latest license plate business.
Reporter Randy Krehbiel’s story (“Standard tags panned”) and the accompanying graphics were an informative look at specialty tags.
Plus, there was a well-stated editorial (“Car tags could be rebranded”) with the perfect closer: “The state needs to get it right this time.”
I have one question: Could the Allen Houser image be brought back by popular demand?
If not, I suggest to Lt. Gov. Pinnell a tag celebrating either Oklahoma’s natural resources or its rich musical heritage.
