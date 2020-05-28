How do I file without going to the unemployment office?

The state already required claims to be filed online at ok.gov/oesc or unemployment.state.ok.us. Staff will be available both online and via phone at 800-555-1554 to assist customers. Due to heavy volume, wait times could be hours.

Individuals filing for unemployment benefits must provide identification documents to the commission within seven days of filing the claim. They can be faxed to 405-962-7524 or copies mailed to OESC, P.O. Box 52006, Oklahoma City, OK 73152-2006.

Legitimate unemployment claims are filed in record numbers in Oklahoma due to the economy crashing.

Some folks are getting paid; sadly, others do not.

Even some folks who were told they were approved still haven't seen a dime. They were told they would be contacted, but nothing happens. No checks in the mail. Horrible!

Now, telling your story about unpaid benefits on Facebook, or Twitter, may make you feel better...but it doesn't help your case.

If you have been approved for unemployment benefits and still not been paid, you definitely to contact your local legislators at the State Capitol.

Every political leader has email, phone numbers and secretaries.

Reach out to them and share your experience with the people elected to represent you. Do this! 

If you don't contact the State Capitol, it's like your claim never happened.

Stay strong and do the paperwork, complain about those non-unemployment payments that were approved!

