The Osage Indian murders took place during and after World War I.
The story about these murders is being made into a movie named after the book “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann. The root cause of this reign of terror was money.
The value of oil and gas that has been produced in Tulsa and nearby counties came to exceed the value of all of the gold and silver ever produced in the U.S.
This flood of money was also used by enterprising African Americans to build a financial center later known as Black Wall Street.
The founding fathers of the oil industry generally came from the area near and between Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cleveland, Ohio. Most of the white oilfield labor came from the south.
Although, the wealthy northern oil industry bosses had no problem helping black residents set up businesses in town, the southern-born oilfield labor wouldn’t stand for it.
Hard times in Oklahoma in the early ‘20s put a lot of the white oilfield trash out of work. These were the men who rioted in 1921.
The Osage murders are a related part of the story: greed, racism and envy.
Our young state and city governments were not up to the job of keeping the peace. Ironically, author John Steinbeck would come to cast the poor southern whites as heroic characters in “The Grapes of Wrath.”
The history of Oklahoma is extremely complex. It can only be understood if viewed as a whole.
