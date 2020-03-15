I recently read of the construction of two new museums in Tulsa: a replacement facility for Gilcrease and a new children’s science museum.
As both a taxpayer and future visitor, I am excited to see both of the facilities come to fruition. What concerns me is the cost.
The Tulsa World reported the Gilcrease project would cost $83.6 million and would encompass 89,000 square feet. That works out to be $939 per square foot. ("Tulsa to build new Gilcrease Museum in lieu of renovation project OK'd by Vision vote in 2016," Feb. 10).
The children’s museum is to cost $47 million and will be 50,000 square feet, or $940 per square foot ("Work on city's new $47 million children's museum set to begin," Feb. 21).
Neither facility will require land acquisition.
Why the cost is a concern is it reduces the potential size of the facilities.
In the case of Gilcrease, the proposed facility is 39% smaller than the existing facility. In the case of the children’s museum, the exhibit space is only 20,000 square feet, which also seems rather small.
This high cost per square foot raises several questions. How were the sizes of the museums determined? Were extra “bells and whistles” included that added to the budget and reduced the size of the exhibit spaces?
Since these buildings are primarily publicly funded, I and perhaps others would appreciate answers to these questions.
