All the recent graduates are to be congratulated for completing their studies and then putting together parties to celebrate.
May the world be yours.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
All the recent graduates are to be congratulated for completing their studies and then putting together parties to celebrate.
May the world be yours.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
FOUNDATION REPAIR
Additions, Remodels, Kitchens, Painting, Trim, Siding & Drywall Call Mike at, 918-513-2619.
#1 TULSA PAINTERS-Int/Ext, Cabinets, Textures, Wallpaper Removal, Carpentry, Decks, Fences, Affordable. 36 Yrs. Exp, Free Est. 918-289-1038
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.