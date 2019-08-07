Is it possible that we have witnessed a miracle coming from Washington, D.C. recently?
We have all been more than aware of the immigration problem for at least the past 20 years or so. When was the last time Congress passed an actual budget rather than the last-minute-keep-the-government-open legislation?
In a matter of hours, they actually approved legislation over comments made by the president. I am not in any way condoning what was said or the tones used in saying it.
My intent is to comment strictly that Congress can act when it is motivated, and this makes me very angry.
It does not matter which party is in the White House or in control of Congress, our House of Representatives and the Senate do a deplorable job in my opinion.
This partisan bickering has taken front and center of all that is done in D.C., and it appears there is not a single person who truly cares about this great country.
It is almost amazing that people want to move here with this cancer growing rapidly in our nation.
Martha Sue Kuzilik, Jenks
