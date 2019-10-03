The depth of President Trump's corruption demands immediate action.
From calling on a hostile foreign government to obtain and leak a rival candidate's correspondence, to flouting the Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which bars public officials from being compensated in any way by foreign states, to boasting about actions that qualify as sexual assault (in terms that corroborate a string of allegations against him), Trump has violated countless standards of public integrity and personal decency.
He is dangerously unfit to hold the presidency.
Article IV, Section 2 of the Constitution specifies "high crimes and misdemeanors" as grounds for impeachment. It is not restricted to offenses committed while in office, nor does it require criminal conviction.
Trump's offenses already meet this standard and will continue to do so throughout his presidency. Congress must act in the country's best interests by impeaching him and removing him from office.
Oklahoma's congressional delegation must do the right thing: Stand with the American people and impeach and remove this sideshow of a president.
Tracy Young, Sand Springs
