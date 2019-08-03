As a nation, we continue to grapple with the rising cost of health care and health insurance.
As you know, one of the most troubling aspects of this trend is the prevalence of hidden costs that are passed on to patients by insurance companies after they deny an out-of-network claim.
As the president of the Oklahoma Rural Association, we seek to remedy this issue. We urge Congress to use the wisdom and foresight they have lent to other policy issues to mitigate unintended consequences that make the solution more complex, rather than solve, the original problem.
We face many issues in rural Oklahoma; this should not be one of them.
Editor's Note: Monica Collison is president of the Oklahoma Rural Association.
