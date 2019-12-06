After wasting millions of dollars on these public relations impeachment hearings, my hope is that Congress will not waste more money on hearings about the Clinton ("Bribe-Me-This-Way") Foundation, even though it was a pretty evil operation.
There is important business to be taken up by Congress that could benefit the American people.
We need Congress to stop concerning itself with things like who passed gas at what meeting and get to work on something useful.
Editor's Note: PolitiFact found that no entity has determined the cost of the ongoing impeachment hearings. Looking at salaries of staffers on the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, it is at about $5.7 million.
