As a U.S. citizen and a registered Republican, I am very concerned about the direction the Trump administration is taking this country.
He has abandoned the people, and now he is abandoning our allies. He is ruining the environment, immigration, farmers, etc. The list could go on.
He never should have been put in office, and it is time for him to go before any more damage is done.
Congress needs to come together and do what they all know is right, impeach Donald Trump.
