Defying impeachment inquiry, Trump makes charge more certain

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event on “transparency in Federal guidance and enforcement” in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

As a U.S. citizen and a registered Republican, I am very concerned about the direction the Trump administration is taking this country.

He has abandoned the people, and now he is abandoning our allies. He is ruining the environment, immigration, farmers, etc. The list could go on.

He never should have been put in office, and it is time for him to go before any more damage is done.

Congress needs to come together and do what they all know is right, impeach Donald Trump.

Featured video

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags