As technology use increases during quarantine, I am concerned that more children will fall victim to child abusers on platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.
Currently, a loophole in the Communications Decency Act enables tech companies to operate with immunity for what is on their platforms, putting kids at risk.
A new bill in Congress co-sponsored by Sen. Lindsay Graham and Sen. Richard Blumenthal called the EARN IT Act would make immunity conditional, and tech platforms would have to demonstrate that they are working to prevent online sexual exploitation of children.
EARN IT would also create a commission to determine best practices.
Tech companies are naturally protesting this bill, but they should support this effort as it would best protect children from the harms of online sexual exploitation.
I urge Congress to protect children by passing EARN IT.
Terry Largent, Tulsa
