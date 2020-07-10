Why is a full-page color mailer from Congressman Kevin Hern "prepared, published and mailed at taxpayer expense?"
The mailer, "An Update From Your Congressman Kevin Hern," touts the efforts to "restore jobs and revive the economy" and "rebuilding what COVID-19 destroyed."
I, as a taxpayer, want to know why Hern finds it necessary to spend our tax dollars on a mailer to praise himself.
It is his job. If he need fans in the stands to cheer for doing his job, maybe he should reconsider the choice of running for a public office.
The mailer provides two phone numbers, Tulsa and Washington D.C., to get in touch with him. But when when calling, a person either get a greenhorn staffer who can't answer questions or a person has to leave a message.
I support Hern and all our D.C. leaders and appreciate the job they do to protect our rights and freedoms.
However, I do not support them spending taxpayer money to send a postcard that pats themselves on the back and toots their horns.
Just do the job, and we will see the results.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video