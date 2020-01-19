In a previous letter, I criticized U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern for not holding a single public town hall since being elected. Since that letter was published on June 29, he has yet to hold a single public town hall in District 1.
Every other representative in Oklahoma has held more than one public town hall since being elected. Congressman Hern seems to be the odd one out.
As an elected member to the U.S. House of Representatives, it is Congressman Hern’s duty to ensure that he is meeting with his constituents in public town halls while he is on recess.
How are members of the District 1 community supposed to ask Hern pressing issues if he never holds public town hall events?
Let's all hope that one of Congressman Hern’s New Year resolutions is to hold his first, in-person public town hall in his district!
Kip Rabinowitz, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: According to his website, U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern held a virtual town hall in July to answer questions submitted online or through live-streaming.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO