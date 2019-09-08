Oklahomans in general are pretty accepting of mediocre representation in state and federal government.
I thought I detected a slight upgrade in representation a few weeks ago when U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin put on his big boy pants for a bit to express some dismay over the national debt increase pushed by President Trump.
Even more surprising than this first-of-its-kind of criticism of Trump policy from Mullin, he pointed out President Obama’s better record on the issue.
Mullin then proceeded to mar this mature foray into responsible, bipartisan statesmanship by stating, “The Democrats have been talking impeachment because they have nothing else to run on.”
Even if true, this requires Mullin to forget or ignore how he was elected on a campaign consisting of anti-Obama rhetoric and nothing else to speak of.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.