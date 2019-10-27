During the 25 years of living in Tulsa, I’ve met many Oklahomans, from Paul’s Valley to Rose.
Although I’ve disagreed with more than a few of them about personal and political issues, the two things I found common in most Oklahomans is a sense of fair play and honor.
This week, two elected U.S. representatives from Oklahoma, Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin, caused me to question my assumption.
As they were elected by significant majorities, I surely thought they would uphold the values I’ve seen in so many Oklahomans; the values of fair play and honor that binds most Americans together.
Hern and Mullin were part of a handful of Republican U.S. representatives who attempted to disrupt a duly authorized classified Congressional committee hearing, even though seven members of the Republican caucus are on the committee were present for this hearing.
They crashed a secure facility meeting room in direct violation of Congressional rules and National Security protocols, trying to score political points.
Does their little schoolyard shenanigan represent Oklahomans’ sense of fair play and honor?
I wonder if their actions have cast a shadow on the values Oklahomans cherish and stained their own perceived reputations.
Jack Boyte, Tulsa
