In regard to the story “Is Oklahoma an anti-vaccination state? Poll finds strong support for vaccines,” (Nov. 27), I ﬁnd this biased poll done by the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families hardly represents what is being claimed.
Dr. Larry Bookman, president of the Oklahoma Medical Association, says the alliance feels it’s important for the Republican-dominated Legislature to know that Oklahomans, who are generally conservative, support vaccinations.
This is an assumption being taken out of context.
Oklahomans are primarily conservative. However, conservatives typically don’t support eliminating personal freedoms in health choice or giving up medical privacy to be put into a tracking system.
Conservatives also respect religious freedoms.
Being for adolescent vaccines is different from vaccines for sexually transmitted diseases like HPV.
Are we talking about the possibility for vaccine mandates? What is the intention here?
Editor’s Note: Dr. Bookman’s comments were not published in the Tulsa World’s story. His quote in several other state publications: “We have a conservative Legislature, a conservative population. We chose a conservative firm to do the polling, and I think it's important that our legislators know that the people do support vaccinations."
