The letter "Arrogant things" (Oct. 1) contained a personal attack on President Trump that lacks credibility or proof.
The letter alleges: "Trump is a common crook who doesn’t give a rat’s patootie about the law or adherence to the Constitution."
That statement, with its supposedly amusing expletive, is not unequivocally supported by any of the other referenced sources.
The word opinion implies a judgment that someone thinks is true and is used when the conclusion is not yet final or certain because it is founded on facts and information, some or all of which are still open to dispute.
Letters of opinion obviously belong on this the Opinion page.
A guideline for the page is that writers not directly address other writers of a letter, but instead focus on the content of the letter. That is a good policy.
The Opinion page might also benefit from a policy that does not allow name calling or the personal denigration of those who are the subject of a letter.
Such attacks are so rife and responded to unchecked in kind on the internet that they have proliferated in printed dialogs.
