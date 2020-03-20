Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES. BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY. ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY. * UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 22.50 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY WILL CONTINUE FALLING TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY BEFORE DAWN. * IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET, MINOR RURAL FLOODING OCCURS FROM SKIATOOK TO TURLEY. &&