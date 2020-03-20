The Tulsa World editorial "Fiscal car wreck (March 10)" was spot on. Here is another suggestion.
With as many seniors as we have in Oklahoma and more qualifying daily - all receiving driver's license renewals at no cost - why not reinstate those fees?
We're driving on the roads and using the same services as the under-65 crowd, so we should pay our share.
Some would argue that they can't afford $8 or $10 every four years, but is that really true? Most people spend that much on coffee and/or sodas in a week.
Elaine Egbert, Claremore
