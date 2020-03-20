vetsdl1101

Digital driver’s licenses? Maybe, but without a compelling reason to move fast in that direction, there’s no need to push to the head of the line.

The Tulsa World editorial "Fiscal car wreck (March 10)" was spot on. Here is another suggestion.

With as many seniors as we have in Oklahoma and more qualifying daily - all receiving driver's license renewals at no cost - why not reinstate those fees?

We're driving on the roads and using the same services as the under-65 crowd, so we should pay our share.

Some would argue that they can't afford $8 or $10 every four years, but is that really true? Most people spend that much on coffee and/or sodas in a week.

Elaine Egbert, Claremore

