A national health care program for all is just a matter of time, morally and financially.
Universal coverage without regard to current health or finances is the immediate goal, with reduced costs, profits as waste, right behind.
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' health care plan deserves consideration. Her plan immediately enrolls new citizens and kids in a government-based program, thus universal coverage.
Current citizens are free to enroll too. If you can afford for-profit plans, keep them for 10 years. By then the market, not government mandate, will be the threat to your health.
Why not?
The Harris plan does not put any individual American's health or life at risk, quite the contrary.
It does have a cost but not the threat of taxes increasing faster than premiums. The cost is waste as profits over the next 10 years for a shrinking portion of the population.
Government reining in obscene profits will help with that.
The associated risks of cost of her plan seem acceptable if it helps individual Americans feel they had a say in their health care.
