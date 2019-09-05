Open Carry Day

On Nov. 1, House Bill 2597, known as constitutional carry, will become effective, unless the referendum petition to repeal this law obtains the required number of voter signatures to be placed on a statewide ballot.

Even before the ink dried on the petition forms, Don Spencer, president of Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, had planned to file a protest to stop it. Good luck!

The existing state law requires individuals who wish to obtain a concealed handgun permit, submit a background application to the OSBI and attend a firearms training course.

There is no requirement to have personal liability insurance in the event an innocent individual is injured or mortally wounded. Automobiles require it.

If Oklahoma should become a constitutional carry state on Nov. 1, no permit, background check or training will be required to possess a concealed or open carry handgun if you meet all the legal requirements.

It’s estimated that more than 70,000 Oklahomans have or had a concealed carry permit.

Eliminating these requirements has already created concerns among law enforcement, municipal officials, school districts and a large portion of the general public.

Not knowing who is packing heat is a reason to be concerned.

John Wakulich, Tulsa

