On Nov. 1, House Bill 2597, known as constitutional carry, will become effective, unless the referendum petition to repeal this law obtains the required number of voter signatures to be placed on a statewide ballot.
Even before the ink dried on the petition forms, Don Spencer, president of Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, had planned to file a protest to stop it. Good luck!
The existing state law requires individuals who wish to obtain a concealed handgun permit, submit a background application to the OSBI and attend a firearms training course.
There is no requirement to have personal liability insurance in the event an innocent individual is injured or mortally wounded. Automobiles require it.
If Oklahoma should become a constitutional carry state on Nov. 1, no permit, background check or training will be required to possess a concealed or open carry handgun if you meet all the legal requirements.
It’s estimated that more than 70,000 Oklahomans have or had a concealed carry permit.
Eliminating these requirements has already created concerns among law enforcement, municipal officials, school districts and a large portion of the general public.
Not knowing who is packing heat is a reason to be concerned.
John Wakulich, Tulsa
