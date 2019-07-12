Abortion regulations are a form of socialism. Extreme abortion regulations are an extreme form of socialism.
Socialism is a "political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole."
People are a means of production. During the rise of Western nations, and before, the need for populations for production, and then also as cannon fodder, was critical.
The U.S. was created based upon our embracing of "life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness."
Does life refer directly to the opposite of death or to our health?
Is liberty the imposition of regulations on individuals or allowing choices to be made by individuals?
Happiness is not guaranteed in the U.S. For example rape, incest, school shootings and other attacks and degradations still occur in our communities.
Still, a citizen's ability to pursue life and liberty is fundamental to our society and nation.
Constitutionally, U.S. citizenship is based on birth, not conception, or life viability.
I strongly support the right of a woman to make her own decisions about her own reproductive health and her own body, as a loved and critical member of our thriving and supportive society.
