I keep reading dire predictions that the world may never be the same after the coronavirus.
That may be true, but I would posit that what is really happening is that the coronavirus is merely accelerating trends already well underway before home isolation, social distancing and quarantining started: online shopping vs. brick-and-mortar stores, video streaming vs. broadcast TV, social media vs. traditional news sources, online vs. print journalism, app food delivery vs. dining out, screen time vs. in-person time, like/share/retweet vs. conversation, online dating vs. meeting in person, home officing vs. going to the workplace.
The list goes on, but the trend is clear: We are becoming more isolated, more insular in our habits and beliefs and less likely to have meaningful interactions beyond the close circle inside our own homes.
How these trends will affect our culture is still unclear, but we can all agree that the world where we will live, work, have fellowship with fellow humans and raise our families will be vastly different from the world in which we did those things even 20 years ago.
As the saying goes: Adversity doesn’t build character; adversity reveals character.
What will the coronavirus reveal us to be?
Stan Trout, Sapulpa
