While our leaders are busy comparing the Coronavirus to the flu, polar ice caps are melting due to climate change.
This arctic ice just happens to hold many viruses for which humans have very little immunity. In the right conditions, these viruses could have the ability to infect humans.
In fact, this has already begun to happen with marine mammals like seals and sea lions, according to researchers at the University of California-Davis.
Maybe instead of blowing off the Coronavirus, our government should figure out how to contain a highly contagious virus like this, using it as a dry run for something bigger and more dangerous.
Garrett Yalch, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO