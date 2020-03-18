Contrary to what conspiracy theorists would have you believe, the Covid-19 pandemic is not a hoax; nor is it something initiated by the Democrats to take down President Donald Trump.
Although, based on the Keystone Cops approach this administration is taking to address this health crisis, that may be the ultimate result.
The lack of preparedness and our inability to respond quickly and effectively is a crisis of Trump’s own making.
In 2018, Trump totally dismantled the Pandemic Response Team created under the Obama administration and followed up by slashing $1.35 billion from the CDC’s Prevention and Public Health Fund undermining the CDC's ability to find, stop and prevent threats to American health.
Oklahoma’s Rep. Tom Cole warned that the reductions were "penny-wise and pound-foolish," and they would leave the American people "very vulnerable" in the event of a pandemic.
It appears those chickens have come home to roost.
On March 5, Congress passed a bill for $8.3 billion in emergency funding to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.
While this provides additional funding for the various agencies, it’s like shutting the barn door after the horses got out.
It doesn’t matter how much money you throw at it if there is no cohesive, coordinated plan and no staff.
The most up-to-date information on the Covid-19 virus can be found at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
