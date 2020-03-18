Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHERN ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... EASTERN CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHWESTERN MCINTOSH COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHWESTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... OKMULGEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... OKFUSKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 230 AM CDT. * AT 1128 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED WIDESPREAD MODERATE RAIN WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORM PRODUCING LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL. THIS AREA OF RAIN WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. RAINFALL RATES OF ONE HALF TO ONE INCH OF RAIN PER HOUR HAVE BEEN MEASURED. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... OKMULGEE... OKEMAH... OWASSO... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... OKFUSKEE... GLENPOOL... COWETA... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... HENRYETTA... COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS... HASKELL... INOLA... ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF AROUND ONE HALF INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS, INTERSTATE 40 IN OKLAHOMA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 212 AND 255. INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 204 AND 260. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&