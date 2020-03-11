Between politicians, especially Democrats, running for re-election along with mass media like Fox News, the coronavirus is becoming totally out of control, causing a lot of widespread panic.
Billions have been approved for spending, meaning pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers for items like masks will make billions. Prices for masks sold online have skyrocketed.
The Democrats blame President Donald Trump (amazing).
Through different presidents and political leaders, not much was done when the swine flu hit the U.S., and more than 18,000 people died. Even today, the CDC reports that there were 38,000 deaths in 2016-2017 from influenza.
Also, there is obesity that the National Institutes of Health says kills 300,000 people a year. That has never made fast food, soda and junk food a serious issue to politicians.
Politicians can raise taxes on cigarettes but not fat foods. The way the media is acting on this virus, you would guess zombies will be next.
It makes me wonder how many rich politicians have stock in all these companies.
Bob Merkov, Tulsa
Editor's Note: The swine flu was declared a pandemic in 2009 by President Barack Obama. By mid-March 2010, the CDC reported that 59 million Americans had contracted the virus, 265,000 were hospitalized and 12,000 died from it.
