My son just arrived home from Dalian, China, where he had been teaching English.
He flew to Tokyo, where his next flight was scheduled for Dallas. Our government rescheduled his flight to Seattle.
I thought the plan would be to quarantine him for two weeks. What government officials did was take his temperature. Afterwards, he flew to Dallas, was laid over and then flew to Tulsa.
If infected with the coronavirus, he just brought the disease to anyone on the flight to Dallas, in his area during the layover and on his flight to Tulsa.
Only after he arrived home did government officials set up quarantine protocols.
What if he infected several people in the Dallas or Tulsa airports, and those people then traveled to Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., St. Louis or New York City?
If the virus were to spread to those cities, then we might have a national crisis resulting in thousands of deaths and economic disaster.
The government rescheduled his flight to Seattle to take his temperature. The plan could have been to rent an entire motel to house and feed those travelers for two weeks.
How much would that cost compared to a national crisis? My guess is that Washington, D.C., has already spent more money on meetings, hiring consultants and drawing up extensive “plans” to protect us.
Philip Lombardi, Tahlequah
