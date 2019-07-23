An editorial states: “Tulsa area can’t wait for action on levees,” adding, “We can’t wait” to the Corps of Engineers ("Oklahoma to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: We can't wait!," July 14).
This statement points out the lack of wise leadership in our city and, apparently, the Tulsa World’s editors as well.
Do people think the Corps can print money? It is another underfunded government agency that can only work with what Congress hands it.
Tulsa had a chance when working up Vision prospects of $400 million for low-water dams. Those dams will be worthless if the levee fails.
County Commissioner Karen Keith and the levee district manager worked hard to get the county to fund $65 million for levee repairs. It was rejected.
Why? Because taxpayers prefer a handout from the federal government in lieu of taking care of it themselves.
We finally wound up with a measly $5 million for the levees in the Vision funding. That should embarrass all of Tulsa.
Citizens and leadership seem to believe a 100-year flood means one such flood every 100 years, and, thus, is unlikely.
We have had six events in the last 80 years exceed that level by a significant amount! For years, a group of citizens has been trying to show these floods are very likely and we are now proven correct.
It is nonprofessional for the Tulsa World editorial board not to investigate prior to selecting the Corps as a scapegoat to this whole problem.
Charles Pratt, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The editorial encouraged the Corps of Engineers to move faster on a levee improvement feasibility study that is fully funded and underway.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center
Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District