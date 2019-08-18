I am writing to laud Sen. James Lankford for his vote against this year’s federal budget deal.
Lankford took a stand against annual deficit spending and the ever-increasing federal debt. His vote was only one of 28 votes in the U.S. Senate against the budget deal.
One of my fundamental beliefs is that if there are expenditures, then they must be paid for.
If there is too little revenue for federal expenditures, then either revenue must be increased by raising taxes or federal expenditures, including national defense, Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, must be reduced to match revenue.
I believe the mounting federal debt makes our country’s future much less secure because we will have diminished means to address the inevitable challenges the future will bring.
