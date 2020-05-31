In the May 11 Tulsa World Virtual Town Hall, Sheriff Vic Regalado bragged about his successes but failed to mention the two glaring ways his actions are negatively impacting Tulsans.
First, Regalado continues to spread inaccurate information about the impact of the 287(g) contract on Tulsa.
He claims 287(g) only targets those in Tulsa County who commit serious criminal offenses. The reality is that it is impossible for the 287(g) contract to only target serious criminal offenders.
Why?
Simply put, the sheriff does not make immigration policy and thus cannot dictate who Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials choose to place in removal proceedings.
Secondly, one of the remnants of Oklahoma House Bill 1804 requires law enforcement report non-citizens to ICE if they are charged with a DUI or a felony.
Thus, the only difference between Oklahoma state law and 287(g) is that 287(g) requires the reporting of all Tulsans charged with something less than a DUI or a felony.
The second way in which he’s failing his constituents is in regards to the ICE “housing” contract.
Regalado is right to consider pulling out of the ICE housing contract, but he is missing the most important reason why he should: the safety of all those in Tulsa County.
If overpopulation is resulting in dire consequences for our inmate population, it stands to reason that the sheriff should immediately stop participating in the housing contract to allow bed space to be used by those who actually live in Tulsa County.
Editor's Note: Robin Sherman is an immigration attorney and clinical instructor with the University of Tulsa Legal Clinic. On Tuesday, the Tulsa County commissioners voted 2-1 to approve renewing the 287(g) program at the urging of Sheriff Vic Regalado. County Commissioner Karen Keith voted against it.
