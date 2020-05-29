Calling COVID-19 a “pandemic” is fear-mongering propaganda to advance a number of agendas.
These include: Mandatory, indemnified, fast-tracked (translation: unsafe) vaccines; pharmaceutical profiteering; unconstitutional government power-grabs; various types of mass population control; and election meddling.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary definition of “pandemic” includes “affecting an exceptionally high proportion of the population.”
COVID-19 has affected significantly less than 0.01% of the population (even by exaggerated statistics), therefore, by definition, COVID-19 is not a pandemic.
Be not deceived!
V.M. Pendleton, Tulsa
Editor's Note: The World Health Organization defines a "pandemic" as a "worldwide spread of a new disease," according to a 2010 fact sheet. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states a pandemic "refers to an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people."
