Don’t be fooled that COVID-19 is over. The numbers prove otherwise.
On April 3-4, Tulsa County’s four-day average of new positive cases was 31. On June 6, the number reported was 28, only three less than the new cases reported at the height of the pandemic.
Without following the guidelines for social distancing and wearing a mask to protect others, we will quickly be right back where we were.
Surely these simple steps can be taken by a public eager to get back into stores and restaurants.
Yet, a majority of people I’ve seen out are unmasked and ignoring social distancing, even in crowds of strangers.
J.V. Erwin, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO