High school football is big in Oklahoma, as evidenced in the Oct. 11 article, “High school football: From Broken Arrow to Barcelona, live streaming is the ticket.”
I would be remiss not to add that Cox’s YurView Channel 3 selects area teams every weekend that are featured in a live, professional quality broadcast throughout the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas, while also being livestreamed on Cox’s YurView.com.
As evidence of Oklahomans’ passion for our local high schools and for the opportunity to see promising young athletes learn about the thrill of winning and the agony of defeat, Cox’s “Ford Game of the Week” broadcasts (which have included Broken Arrow, Union, Jenks, Bishop Kelly, Edison, Bixby and Booker T. Washington games so far this season) have, interestingly, commanded the No. 1 or No. 2 rating among all cable and broadcast stations on five Friday nights this season, which demonstrates the community pride that we as Oklahomans have for our high schools.
This week, we’ll broadcast more great high school football to the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas when Claremore takes on Tulsa Memorial and Hale takes on Edison.
Go Zebras, Chargers, Rangers and Eagles!
Roger Ramseyer, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Roger Ramseyer is the Tulsa market vice president at Cox Communications.
