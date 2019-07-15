urban coyotes

Joli Beasley took this photo of a coyote in her backyard last year. She lives near 41st and Peoria in an area that is part of a greenbelt that connects several neighborhoods, including Woodland Park, nearer 21st Street. The Beasley family lost a small dog to coyotes. JOLI BEASLEY/Courtesy

 Joli Beasley

In a recent letter, it was stated that coyotes will only eat prey that they have killed themselves ("Watch out for infestation of coyotes preying on Tulsa dogs, cats," July 8).

This statement is inaccurate as coyotes are scavengers and will eat most anything. They are most helpful in rural areas to feed on dead cattle and deer that have been killed by hunters or deer killed on our highways.

