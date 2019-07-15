In a recent letter, it was stated that coyotes will only eat prey that they have killed themselves ("Watch out for infestation of coyotes preying on Tulsa dogs, cats," July 8).
This statement is inaccurate as coyotes are scavengers and will eat most anything. They are most helpful in rural areas to feed on dead cattle and deer that have been killed by hunters or deer killed on our highways.
